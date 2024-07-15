Shannen Doherty,’Beverly Hills 90210’ actress dies at 53 after battling cancer

'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Shannen Doherty passed away following a battle with cancer. She was 53.

ANI
First Published15 Jul 2024, 07:17 AM IST
Shannen Doherty passes away at 53 after a battle with breast cancer.
Shannen Doherty passes away at 53 after a battle with breast cancer.(Bloomberg)

Los Angeles [US], July 14 (ANI) 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Shannen Doherty passed away following a battle with cancer. She was 53.

Announcing the unfortunate news, Doherty's publicist, Leslie Sloane, shared in a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress, Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," the publicist further said, as per Variety.

Doherty rose to fame in 1990 as the fresh-faced brunette Brenda Walsh on Fox's "Beverly Hills, 90210." Along with her twin brother Brandon, played by Jason Priestley, the Walshes were the classic fish-out-of-water family that had recently moved from Minnesota to Beverly Hills and were constantly amazed at the antics of the L.A. rich kids.

After her stormy departure from "Beverly Hills, 90210," Doherty found her footing on "Charmed," the supernatural drama following three sisters who discover they are witches and must work together to fight evil. She played the oldest of the three sisters, Prue Halliwell, alongside Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs.

Among the other shows she appeared on were "North Shore," and "Riverdale" as well as in a number of TV movies. (ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 07:17 AM IST
HomeNewsShannen Doherty,’Beverly Hills 90210’ actress dies at 53 after battling cancer

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,481.000.00
    Chennai
    73,972.000.00
    Delhi
    74,771.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,972.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue