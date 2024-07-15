Shannen Doherty,'Beverly Hills 90210' actress dies at 53 after battling cancer

'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Shannen Doherty passed away following a battle with cancer. She was 53.

Los Angeles [US], July 14 (ANI) 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Shannen Doherty passed away following a battle with cancer. She was 53.

Announcing the unfortunate news, Doherty's publicist, Leslie Sloane, shared in a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress, Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," the publicist further said, as per Variety.

Doherty rose to fame in 1990 as the fresh-faced brunette Brenda Walsh on Fox's "Beverly Hills, 90210." Along with her twin brother Brandon, played by Jason Priestley, the Walshes were the classic fish-out-of-water family that had recently moved from Minnesota to Beverly Hills and were constantly amazed at the antics of the L.A. rich kids.

After her stormy departure from "Beverly Hills, 90210," Doherty found her footing on "Charmed," the supernatural drama following three sisters who discover they are witches and must work together to fight evil. She played the oldest of the three sisters, Prue Halliwell, alongside Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs.

Among the other shows she appeared on were "North Shore," and "Riverdale" as well as in a number of TV movies. (ANI)

