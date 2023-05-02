Sharad Pawar announced resignation as NCP chief: Full text of speech

In 1966, the process to declare the general elections in India had started, due to which I had to leave the foreign tour halfway and return back to India. As is the practice, the process of selecting Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates started in the Congress party, wherein the senior leadership insisted that some seats should be given to the youth in these general elections. At the insistence of Yashwant Rao Chavan Saheb I was selected as a candidate for the Baramati assembly constituency, contesting against me was an influential figure in the cooperative movement. Due to my association with the State Youth Congress, I had cultivated a network of a large number of young colleagues who took over the responsibility of organising the campaign of my first election, and helped me get elected to the Assembly by a considerable margin, at the age of 27 years. Amongst the many new faces in the state assembly, I was elected as the Secretary of the Congress Legislative Party due to the interest I had shown in legislative work, which the party recognised.