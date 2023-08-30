comScore
'Sharad Pawar lost two opportunities to become PM...': Cyrus Poonawala urges NCP chief to 'retire'

 1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:49 PM IST Livemint

Earlier in the day, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said he has confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about a political change in the country.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole at a press conference, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)Premium
Amid the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is busy in the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai along with other Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, his close friend and industrialist Cyrus Poonawalla advised him to take retirement and rest, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event of Meet and Greet with the Team Of Miss World 2023, Poonawalla said that Pawar had two opportunities to become Prime Minister, however, he lost it and now it is time for him to take retirement and rest.

ALSO READ: 'Ajit Pawar not our leader,' Sharad Pawar takes U-turn after 'no conflict, no split in party' remark

Answering a question regarding Pawar's political party in a press conference, Poonawala said, "My advice to Sharad Pawar...He had two opportunities to become Prime Minister but he lost it. He is a clever person. He could have served well at that time but that chance has gone. Like I am also getting older therefore he should retire."

Earlier in the day, as NCP leader Sharad Pawar said he has confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about a political change in the country.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on 31 August and 1 September at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

Among other details, Poonawalla also appreciated the success of ISRO's Chandrayan 3 mission and said, "India has become the fourth nation to achieve the feat by successfully landing on the moon and said it is a great honor. The aerospace industry will greatly benefit from this success."

He also talked about the Serum Institute of India being instrumental in bringing vaccines and a cure for malaria and dengue by the end of this year.

With agency inputs.

 

Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:50 PM IST
