Home / News / Sharad Pawar rethinking his decision to step down as NCP chief, says Ajit Pawar
Back

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has said that Sharad Pawar has agreed to rethink his decision to step down as the party chief. Ajit Pawar said Sharad Pawar will take two to three days to rethink his decision of resigning as the NCP chief.

“Sharad Pawar will take two to three days to rethink his decision," NCP leader Ajit Pawar said during his talks with protesting party workers.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout