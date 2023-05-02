Sharad Pawar rethinking his decision to step down as NCP chief, says Ajit Pawar1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Sharad Pawar has agreed to rethink his decision to step down as NCP chief, says his nephew Ajit Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has said that Sharad Pawar has agreed to rethink his decision to step down as the party chief. Ajit Pawar said Sharad Pawar will take two to three days to rethink his decision of resigning as the NCP chief.
