Sharad Pawar rethinking his decision to step down as NCP chief, says Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has said that Sharad Pawar has agreed to rethink his decision to step down as the party chief. Ajit Pawar said Sharad Pawar will take two to three days to rethink his decision of resigning as the NCP chief.
“Sharad Pawar will take two to three days to rethink his decision," NCP leader Ajit Pawar said during his talks with protesting party workers.
