Home / News / Sharad Pawar rethinking his decision to step down as NCP chief, says Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar rethinking his decision to step down as NCP chief, says Ajit Pawar

1 min read . 06:04 PM IST Livemint
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar announced his decision of stepping down from his position earlier in the day

Sharad Pawar has agreed to rethink his decision to step down as NCP chief, says his nephew Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has said that Sharad Pawar has agreed to rethink his decision to step down as the party chief. Ajit Pawar said Sharad Pawar will take two to three days to rethink his decision of resigning as the NCP chief.

“Sharad Pawar will take two to three days to rethink his decision," NCP leader Ajit Pawar said during his talks with protesting party workers.

