Sharad Pawar, who had resigned as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief a few days ago triggering emotional protests from the party members, has now withdrawn his decision to step down. Hours after his resignation was rejected by the NCP panel, Sharad Pawar said he would continue as the party chief.

Addressing a press conference, Sharad Pawar said, “I'm taking my decision back…Will work for NCP with renewed vigour." Referring to the outpouring of emotions after his announcement to step down, Sharad Pawar emphasised that he cannot disrespect the sentiments of the party members.

“I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)," Sharad Pawar said.

The three-day drama following his resignation saw fierce protests from the party members, demanding Sharad Pawar to take back his resignation, with some workers threatening to commit suicide.

The takeback has reaffirmed his hold on the reins of the NCP amid the speculation that his daughter, Supriya Sule, would take the charge, leaving the people wondering about Ajit Pawar's role.

When asked about Ajit Pawar's absence during the press conference, the 82-year-old politician said everyone is united. “Others are here. Committee took this decision and after their decision, I took my decision back. All are united and discussed this. Senior leaders are there in the committee," Sharad Pawar said.

“Everyone can't be present in one press conference. Some of the people are here and some others are not…Everyone expressed their sentiments through that decision. So, raising a question as to who is present here and who isn't or looking for meaning in this, is not correct," the NCP chief said.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar had told his party members that he needed some time to think about his decision to step down as the NCP chief. “We requested Sharad Pawar saheb to consider the NCP committee’s resolution [which rejected his decision of stepping down as party chief]. He [Sharad Pawar] has asked for more time and will convey his decision," Praful Patel said.