Sharad Pawar takes back his resignation as NCP chief, says ‘will work with renewed vigour’2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Sharad Pawar has withdrawn his resignation as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief
Sharad Pawar, who had resigned as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief a few days ago triggering emotional protests from the party members, has now withdrawn his decision to step down. Hours after his resignation was rejected by the NCP panel, Sharad Pawar said he would continue as the party chief.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×