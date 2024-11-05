Sharda Sinha health update: Bihar folk icon on ventilator support. Who is she and what happened to her?

Bihar's popular folk singer Sharda Sinha has been admitted to AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi, and is currently on ventilator support. The Padma Bhushan awardee's son, Anshuman Sinha, said that the singer's health condition continues to be critical.

PM Modi reached out to the singer's family, and has assured full support for her. According to reports, Sharda Sinha was in shock due to the death of her husband Brij Kishor Sinha.

Who is Sharad Sinha? Born on October 1, 1952, in Bihar's Hulas district, Sharda Sinha has played a significant role in popularising Bihar folk music. Celebrated for her contribution to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magadhi music, Sharda Sinha's ‘Vivah Geet’(wedding songs) and ‘Chhath Geet'(Chhath puja songs) have touched several generations, making them feel connected to their roots and culture.

Sharda Sinha is also known as ‘Bihar Kokila’ (meaning Bihar's cuckoo) for her melodious voice. Some of her most famous songs include Kahe Toh Se Sajna and Pehle Pahil Hum Kayeni.

Sharda Sinha earned a Ph.D. in Music from Lalit Narayan Mithila University. She was also trained at Magadh Mahila College and Prayag Sangeet Samiti.

‘Just pray that she can come out of this’ Sharda Sinha's son took to his official YouTube channel to share his mother's health update, and urged everyone to pray for her speedy recovery. Noting how the ‘Bihar Kokila’ had contributed a “very long time for the country and the state,” Anshuman said it is “very important” that Sharda Sinha got "more time".

“This time this is the true news. Mother is on ventilator. I have just signed the consent. Keep praying. Mother has gone through a very big battle. It is difficult, very difficult. This time it is very difficult. Just pray that she can come out of this. This is the real update. I have just met her. May Chhathi Maa bless. Right now when I met the doctors, they said that the case has suddenly worsened. Right now everyone is trying,” said Anshuman Sinha.