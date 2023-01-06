Anupam Mittal, who is one of the shark judges in Shark Tank India 2 – a business reality television series where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors and persuade them to invest money, has given some insights into the Episode 4 on his LinkedIn profile. Speaking of three aspiring entrepreneurs, Anupam Mittal has said that he loved the “jugaad, perseverance and never-say-die attitude" of the Gear Head Motors and “glad" for the deal with PatilKaki. But, he said there were some “inconsistencies" in Gear Head Motors story.
Speaking about the idea presented by the Gear Head Motors, Anupam Mittal said, “Loved their jugaad, perseverance and never-say-die attitude but couldn't get past the inconsistencies in their story, the lack of understanding of the TAM and the issues with the Cap-Table." He added that he was glad the Gear Head Motors “got a deal and will hopefully be mentorable."
Gead Head Motors, founded in 2020 by Nikhil Gunda and Meher Sai, has quickly climbed the success ladder with its electric cycles tailored for the needs of the Indians.
Anupam Mittal also announced that he has made a deal with PatilKaki – a food delivery service. On PatilKaki, Anupam Mittal said, “Gritty team (mix of product, ops & leadership), large and growing TAM, solid Traction (PMF in place), decent Take Rate (healthy unit economics). Glad I did the deal ... going to do very well."
Following the funding, PatilKaki said on Instagram: “Thank you very much to the Sharks for investing in our dream! #PatilKaki hopes that this collaboration will help us take the taste of our delicacies to every household!" To which Anupam Mittal said, “All the best … we have a long way to go."
Speaking of BrandsDaddy, Anupam Mittal said, “Liked the motivation behind the idea but didn't see anything original or any Tech moat. Lots of Chinese & local knock-offs available. B2C is near impossible but hopefully if they can lock-in some IP, they can build a decent B2B/B2G business."
