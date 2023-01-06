Anupam Mittal, who is one of the shark judges in Shark Tank India 2 – a business reality television series where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors and persuade them to invest money, has given some insights into the Episode 4 on his LinkedIn profile. Speaking of three aspiring entrepreneurs, Anupam Mittal has said that he loved the “jugaad, perseverance and never-say-die attitude" of the Gear Head Motors and “glad" for the deal with PatilKaki. But, he said there were some “inconsistencies" in Gear Head Motors story.

