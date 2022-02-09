Namita Thapar, one of the 'sharks' on the reality show Shark Tank India , said that she has invested ₹10 crore on entrepreneurs on the show during Season 1. Shark Tank India completed its first season last week.

Namita said she invested in 25 deals on Shark Tank – 7 crore during the business reality show and 3 crore post the show.

In a Twitter post, she wrote, “Season 1, it’s a wrap …Invested in 25 deals on Shark Tank, 10 cr in total …7cr invested during the show & 3cr post the show in deals that I lost out & in few existing deals to increase my stake … can’t wait to work with these amazing entrepreneurs & help them scale."

Thapar, who is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, spoke about about the investments she made during Shark Tank India and the regrets she has after the show ended.

Namita also spoke about the ‘missed opportunities’ and being ‘vulnerable’ as a business leader in her piece published on YourStory.

Namita revealed she evaluated as many as 170 pitches on the show and made investments worth ₹10 crore in 25 businesses: “I saw around 170 pitches and invested ₹10 crore in 25 companies that touched my heart. I invested ₹7 crore during the show and ₹3 crore post the show in deals I had lost out on and in a few existing deals to increase my stake."

About her ‘biggest regrets’, Namita said, “As future leaders we need to champion not just founders who can scale and make money for us but also those who have tremendous potential, are working on a real problem but don’t have the right mentorship to gain traction in their business. Jugaadu Kamlesh and Pandurang of Agro Tourism were both Maharashtrian farmers out to solve real problems but due to lack of right guidance hadn’t made sales," wrote Namita.

She further said, “Leaders like me need to be bold, back such founders and ensure they become a success so that entrepreneurship doesn’t just become the dream of the ones with the right education and resources but even of the common man. This is one of our core responsibilities as business leaders who have been blessed with power and privilege, who people look up to... and not investing in Kamlesh and Pandurang remain my biggest regrets at Shark Tank India."

Here are Namita's fellow sharks on the show: Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth) and Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com).

