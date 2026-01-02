Shark Tank India Season 5: New judges announced alongside returning sharks for 2026 season - check full list.

Shark Tank India is set to return for its fifth season on 5 January 2026, with an expanded panel of investors combining familiar faces with business leaders new to the show.

Shark Tank 5: Meet the judges of the new season The series, one of India’s most influential platforms for early-stage founders, continues to attract attention from the start-up community and national viewership alike, as entrepreneurs pitch ideas in pursuit of capital, mentorship and strategic partnerships.

This year’s judging panel, or “sharks”, reflects both continuity and evolution in India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, drawing on expertise from sectors such as consumer technology, pharmaceuticals, direct-to-consumer brands, digital platforms, aviation and renewable energy. The season will air on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on Sony LIV, maintaining its position as a cornerstone of business reality programming.

Returning sharks include several stalwarts from previous seasons whose business achievements have helped define India’s start-up growth. Aman Gupta, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of consumer electronics brand boAt, returns with his reputation for brand building and strategic marketing.

Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, brings her deep experience in healthcare and wellness investments, while Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, blends technical expertise and scaling insight rooted in her own brand success.

Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of eyewear giant Lenskart, and Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and the People Group, also return, providing perspectives shaped by consumer platform scaling and digital markets. Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of hospitality group OYO, remains a prominent figure thanks to his global footprint and start-up journey.

Also confirmed for Season 5 are Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and investor through Titan Capital, and Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group, both of whom have featured in recent seasons. Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products, will provide insight into fast-moving consumer goods and brand development.

Season 5 also introduces new sharks whose businesses span distinct and emerging sectors. Mohit Yadav, co-founder of Minimalist, enters the Tank with a strong background in finance and product-driven entrepreneurship; as a Gold Medalist Chartered Accountant, he has helped grow Minimalist into an internationally recognised skincare brand backed by science-led positioning.

Also Read | Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal warns against shortcut fitness

Shaily Mehrotra, CEO of Fixderma India, joins the panel bringing experience from dermatology-focused healthcare and consumer products, while Hardik Kothiya, founder and managing director of Rayzon Solar, adds renewable energy and sustainability credentials to the mix.

In sectors beyond traditional consumer brands, Kanika Tekriwal stands out as founder of JetSetGo Aviation, India’s leading private jet and helicopter charter platform, a business that merges technology, logistics and luxury travel. Varun Alagh, CEO and co-founder of Honasa Consumer Ltd, parent to Mamaearth and The Derma Co, brings deep insights from building large-scale personal care brands.

The show will also introduce a “Campus Special” segment, with judges such as Pratham Mittal, founder of Masters’ Union and Tetr College of Business, focusing specifically on student-led start-ups. This nod to university innovation underscores Shark Tank India’s emphasis on supporting entrepreneurial talent from diverse origins.