Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal deletes Jeet Adani’s eligible bachelor profile from Shaadi.com: ‘Wedding gift from me’

Anupam Mittal revealed that he has removed billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet Adani's profile from Shaadi.com website. He made this move after Jeet Adani tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah.

Published9 Feb 2025, 12:19 PM IST
Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal revealed that he deleted billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani’s younger son Jeet Adani’s profile from the matrimonial website.

Anupam Mittal, the Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India panellist, announced that he has removed billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet Adani's eligible bachelor profile from Shaadi.com website. He made this statement after Jeet Adani tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah in an intimate ceremony.

The post on X states, “As promised, here’s a small wedding gift from me to you & Diva @jeet_adani1. We have had ur profile deleted from @ShaadiDotCom now that u have confirmed ur participation in @sharktankindia.”

This comes after Jeet Adani made an unexpected and amusing request during interaction with Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank's 'Beyond The Tank' segment, days before his wedding. He urged Shaadi.com founder to delete his long-forgotten profile from the matrimonial platform.

History of Jeet Adani's Shaadi.com profile

During the recent exchange with Shaadi.com chief, Jeet Adani revealed that his friends had set up a profile under his name that dates back to his middle school time. Explaning that his friends used unknown contact details, Jeet Adani said, “I have no idea whose mail id or phone number (has been used), but it is there... yeh nikaldo, please nikaldo... meri shaadi ho rahi hai. Aapka shaadi.com pe profile hai.”

According to Jeet Adani, he tried to take it down multiple times but failed and the profile continued to remain active. Reacting to the humorous scenario, quick-witted Anupam Mittal said, “I’ll take down the profile, but let’s be honest here. It sounds like you made it yourself and are now blaming your friends! You were lucky to find Divaji, but you just forgot to remove the profile. And now, you’re asking me to do it on TV!”

Gautam Adani's son married Diva Jaimin Shah on February 7 and in a social media post on the following day Jeet adani wrote, "Mr. and Mrs. Adani - To infinity and beyond!"

First Published:9 Feb 2025, 12:19 PM IST
