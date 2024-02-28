 Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh slays mimicry skills as she charges at Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta; Netizens say, ‘killing it’ | Mint
Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh slays mimicry skills as she charges at Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta; Netizens say, ‘killing it’

Written By Fareha Naaz

Shark Tank judge, Vineeta Singh skilfully mimicked the judges in a video she shared on social media. From Anupam Mittal, Ritesh Agarwal to Aman Gupta; all found themselves humorously portrayed by 'Sugar' Cosmetics co-founder.

Vineeta Singh mimicked Shark Tank judges Anupam Mittal, Ritesh Agarwal, and Aman Gupta in a hilarious video, (X/@sharktankindia)

Shark Tank judge, Vineeta Singh took to social media Instagram handle to share a video featuring fellow Shark Tank judges Anupam Mittal, Ritesh Agarwal and Aman Gupta.  

Vineeta is seen skilfully mimicking the judges in the video she shared. It's a hilarious watch that will surely make you cry while laughing at this video. From Anupam Mittal, Ritesh Agarwal to Aman Gupta; all found themselves humorously portrayed by 'Sugar' Cosmetics co-founder.

Vineeta Singh post's caption reads, “The only thing in this world I can cook is Shark Fry."  She also mentioned that the video is a excerpt from Pinkvilla interview that the sharks did together.

In the video, Vineeta Singh remarked that Anupam Mittal follows a peculiar style in each season of Shark Tank. She begins the video by saying that Anupam Mittal uses words starting with certain alphabets like ‘ja’ in Season 1, ‘ma’ in Season 2 and ‘ta’ in Season 3. 

While mimicking Ritesh Agarwal, Vineeta said, ‘Bade bade sheher me choti-choti batein hoti h aur yaha chote shere me bade sapne… " . She jokingly remarked that Ritesh Agarwal’s inspirational comments make her question their relevance with Shark Tank as she said, ‘Bhai, ye Shark Tank hai kya bol rahe ho? [Bro, this is Shark Tank, what are you saying."

Last but not the least, she charges at Aman Gupta. She hilariously notes how co-founder of boAt is often observed sitting in a relaxed pose on his chair.

The video that was posted four days ago has since garnered a number of views and has caught netizens attention. Netizens promptly reacted to the post while with agreeing with the Shark.

Let's find out what social media users say about this video

Vineeta Singh has been drawing praise from social media for her mimicking skills as several user lauded her her talent.

A user remarked, “Hilarious! Well done." Another said, “Mam, your observation skill is awesome." Third user posted, “Mam, your acting/mimicking skills are on point!" Fourth user praising Vineeta mentioned, “I feel she is the sweetest shark." 

While a fifth user commented, “She’s killing it," Another user stated, “Vineeta never misses. Never." Seventh user remarked, “You are too good! Wish we have more investors like you." While many other users reacted to the video with laughing emoticons.

 

Published: 28 Feb 2024, 12:48 PM IST
