Shashi Tharoor cheers for RCB's IPL 2025 win from Washington: ‘First thing I did'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who landed in the United States as part of the government delegation, said the first thing he did upon landing in Washington was check the IPL 2025 final score.

In a post on X, Shashi Tharoor congratulated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Virat Kohli for finally getting their hands on the IPL trophy.

He said, “First thing I did upon landing in Washington was to check the #IPLFinal score. Very happy for @imVkohli that he #18 laid his hands on the trophy after 18 years of service! Congratulations #RCB! #ViratKohli𓃵.”

RCB etched its name into the history books by deflating Punjab Kings' hopes of lifting the trophy in the final of the 18th season of the cash-rich league.

Bengaluru churned out the blueprint for lifting the trophy after posting 190/9 on the board. RCB bowlers hunted in packs, took wickets at regular intervals, and conjured a six-run victory to take the coveted title home.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also congratulated the team for finally lifting the trophy home.

Siddaramaiah posted, “Congratulations to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on a historic IPL triumph! The dream has finally come true - Ee Sala Cup Namde! From electrifying performances to unshakable spirit, this triumph has ignited the pride of Karnataka and thrilled fans across the world. #RCB #IPLChampions2025 #EeSalaCupNamde.”

Whereas, Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar also shared, “18 years of wait.. It's been worth it .Thank you @RCBTweets#RCBForever.”

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also wrote, “Hearty congratulations to the RCB team for becoming champions by defeating the #PunjabKings in the IPL final. The final match held at the #NarendraModiStadium in Ahmedabad was filled with excitement.”

“With a fierce bowling attack and a well-coordinated team effort, RCB ended their 18-year IPL trophy drought. Under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, RCB fulfilled the dreams of millions of fans. Heartfelt congratulations to the entire @RCBTweets team!”

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who landed in Washington with Shashi Tharoor, said, “An unforgettable moment. RCB didn’t just win a trophy tonight. They gave a city its dream. A massive shoutout to the bowling unit for that sensational performance under pressure, and to the entire team for its nerves of steel. Bengaluru will remember this night forever. From Chinnaswamy to every street in the city — the celebration has just begun. And fittingly, in Season 18, it’s No. 18 - @imVkohli- who finally brings the cup home.”

