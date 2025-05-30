Shashi Tharoor ‘disappointed’ over Colombia's condolences to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor

While in Colombia as part of India's global outreach to highlight Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed deep disappointment over Colombia extending condolences to Islamabad for the loss of lives following Indian retaliatory strikes after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a press conference, Shashi Tharoor spoke about India's stance on terror and elaborated on Operation Sindoor. He also expressed disappointment over Colombia's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who is part of the India delegation to Colombia, said Shashi Tharoor “reaffirmed India's stance on terrorism and expressed disappointment over Colombia's response which has offered condolences for the loss of lives in Pakistan, rather than sympathizing with the victims of terrorism in India.”

“There can be no equivalence between those who attack and those who defend,” he said in a social media post.

Surya said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India will continue to respond to terrorism with strength and resolve.

Other members of the delegation include Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Shambhavi (LJP), GM Harish Balayogi (TDP) and former ambassador of India to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

After visiting Colombia, the delegation will travel to Brazil. From Brazil, it would end the tour in the United States. It was on a five-nation trip.

On May 7, India conducted precision strikes targeting nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. In retaliation, Pakistan attempted to target Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10 but failed. On the evening of May 10, Pakistan dialed India and both countries reached a bilateral agreement to halt all strikes.

The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damages to a number of key Pakistani military installations including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

