Shashi Tharoor is international man, don’t think he’ll contest Congress presidential polls: K Suresh2 min read . 04:06 PM IST
- Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh said he doesn’t think Shashi Tharoor would contest the Congress Presidential polls
Congress Kerala MP Kodikunnil Suresh said on Thursday that Shashi Tharoor is an international man and he doesn’t think the Thiruvananthapuram MP would contest the Congress Presidential polls. K Suresh also said that they are also requesting Rahul Gandhi to become the Congress chief.
While Shashi Tharoor has not made it official that he would be contesting the Congress Presidential election, there is speculation that he has got a nod from Sonia Gandhi to go ahead. Ashok Gehlot, too, would reportedly contest the polls; and the latest name to add to the list is that of Manish Tewari.
“Shashi Tharoor is an international man. There should be a consensus candidate. We are still requesting Rahul Gandhi to become Congress president," he said
Meanwhile, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh hit out at Shashi Tharoor over his probable AICC president poll bid, saying his "only major contribution" to the party was to send letters to Sonia Gandhi when she was hospitalised.
In one of the first indicators of leaders taking sides in the upcoming contest for the top post, Vallabh also voiced support for another likely contender, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who many believe has the backing of the current leadership.
However, Congress president Sonia Gandhi is learnt to have told both Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor that she would remain "neutral" in the polls. "The choice is very simple and clear," said Gourav Vallabh on Twitter.
With Congress preparing to elect the successor of party chief Sonia Gandhi, former union minister Manish Tewari is the latest among the list of contenders speculated to be in the fray.
Congress on Thursday issued an official notification announcing the schedule for the election to the post of party president. The elections are slated to be held on October 17 at all Pradesh Congress Committees with results being announced on October 19, immediately after the counting of votes.
(With agency inputs)
