Shashi Tharoor meets US Vice President JD Vance, discusses ‘critical issues’ like counter-terrorism: ‘Excellent meeting’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party delegation on Operation Sindoor, on Thursday said him and his team had an ‘excellent meeting’ with US Vice President JD Vance, where they had comprehensive discussions on topics like counter-terrorism.

“Excellent meeting with Vice President @JDVance today in Washington D.C. with our delegation. We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation,” Tharoor said in a post on X.

Calling the meeting constructive, he said it will strengthen India-US relations.

“A truly constructive & productive exchange for strengthening India-US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds,” the Congress leader said.