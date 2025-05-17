Shashi Tharoor's BIG comment amid Congress vs BJP over key role in Govt delegation: 'National interest always above...'

Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who has been given a key role in a government delegation for diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor, has termed the opportunity as a “great honour” and a “matter of duty” as a citizen of India. Shashi Tharoor said he looks forward to play his part in leading the delegation even as his party, Congress, has frowned upon his inclusion.

The Congress MP asserted that he has only national interest is above everything else. Shashi Tharoor, however, did not acknowledge the Congress disapproval on the inclusion of his name without the party consultation.

For the unversed, Congress had nominated Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring to join the government delegation but the Centre, ignoring the list, included Shashi Tharoor to lead a delegation. According to the reports, Shashi Tharoor will lead a delegation to the United States.

Speaking with reporters after being named to lead a govt delegation abroad, Shashi Tharoor said, “As I have mentioned, it is a very great honour. As a citizen being called upon to serve the nation at the time of crisis, is a matter of duty for all of us. At the same time, it is an honour that I have been asked to lead a delegation and I look forward very much to playing my part.”

“I have always said that when my services are required for the nation, I should not be found wanting and I had no hesitation in accepting the kind invitation of the government, which to my mind is nothing to do with politics and everything to do with our country's national interest. National interest, in my mind, are always above everything else.”

CONGRESS STANCE ON NAMING THAROOR The Congress on Saturday accused the government of “playing games” with a “mischievous mindset” by announcing names of heads of diplomatic outreach delegations after Operation Sindoor other than the four given by the party.

Congress reacted after Shashi Tharoor, not part of the four leaders nominated by the Congress, was named as the head of a delegation to key partner countries.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said that Salman Khurshid was also approached by the government and he told them that the party has to decide.

At a media briefing here at 24, Akbar Road, Ramesh hit out at the government and said, “You cannot include names of MPs (in delegations) without consulting the party.”