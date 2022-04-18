Shashi Tharoor praises Umran Malik: ‘Need him in India colours ASAP… will terrify Angrez'1 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Shashi Tharoor lavished praise on Umran Malik for his extraordinary performance during the clash against Punjab Kings on Sunday
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lavished praise on Malik for his extraordinary performance during the clash against Punjab Kings on Sunday.
"We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez! #UmranMalik," Shashi Tharoor tweeted.
Malik delivered a maiden 20th over and struck thrice as he removed Odean Smith, Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora to restrict PBKS to 151 all out and end with figures of 4/28.
Umran, the young uncapped pacer from Jammu and Kashmir, has been in a blistering form in IPL 2022.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao also praised Umran for his 'unbelievable' spell.
"What an unbelievable spell full of raw pace #UmranMalik Take a bow young man By far probably the best ever over in IPL," tweeted KT Rama Rao.
Umran bowled a 3-wicket maiden over against Punjab Kings, which was coincidentally the last over of Punjab's innings. In the process, Umran Malik became only the fourth player in IPL history to bowl a maiden over in the 20th over of an inning.
