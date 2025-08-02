Shashi Tharoor’s cryptic reply on Rahul Gandhi 'endorsing' Trump’s 'dead economy' jibe: ‘He has…’

Shashi Tharoor responded with a cryptic reply after he was questioned about Rahul Gandhi agreeing with Donald Trump's “dead economy” jibe, stating that the Lok Sabha LoP “has his reasons for saying so.”

Advertisement

“I don't want to comment on what my party leader has said. He has his reasons for saying so. My concern is that our relationship with the US, as a strategic and economic partnership, is important for us. We are exporting around 90 billion worth of goods to America. We can't be in a position to lose that or have it diminish significantly... " Shashi Tharoor told reporters.

The Congress MP made the comments after Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, endorsed Trump's jibe against India, saying that the Republican leader is right in saying that the Indian economy is “dead".

A day after imposing 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US, Donald Trump had referred to India and Russia as “dead economies” and said he “does not care what India does with Russia.”

Advertisement