Shashi Tharoor shreds Pakistan in fluent French—Watch the Congress MP’s viral speech in Moscow

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, is famously celebrated as a wordsmith, rhetorician, linguist, and logophile. However, did you know that this seasoned politician is also a polyglot, equally capable of impressing you with his fluent French? Tharoor’s command of the language extends far beyond a mere “Au revoir,” “Bon appétit,” “S'il vous plaît,” or “C'est la vie.”

In a striking display of his linguistic and diplomatic prowess, Shashi Tharoor openly criticised Russia in Moscow for its plans to include Pakistan in a counter-terrorism panel.

Here's What Happened… In Moscow, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian Liberal Democratic Party, announced Russia’s plans to host a conference early next year involving the parliamentary leaders of six countries: Turkey, Iran, Russia, India, Pakistan, and China.

He emphasised the necessity for concrete action, rather than mere discussion, on the issue of terrorism.

Shashi Tharoor Replies to Slutsky in French – What He Said? Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared his speech on his Instagram account, captioning it, “My conversation (in French) with Russian Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) Chair Leonid Slutsky, on Tuesday in Moscow, addressing the problem of Pakistan providing a safe haven for the terrorist groups.”

Upon hearing Russian Slutsky's proposal, Shashi Tharoor said in fluent French, “Il y a un pays qui, malheureusement, offre un refuge sûr à ces groupes terroristes.” (There is a country that unfortunately provides a safe haven for these terrorist groups)

Tharoor further remarked, “Ils ont leur quartier général, ils forment des terroristes dans leur pays, les financent, les arment, et les envoient dans d'autres nations.” (They [Pakistan] have their headquarters, train terrorists in their country, fund them, arm them, and send them to other nations.)

"Il est difficile pour nous d'ignorer le fait qu'ils bénéficient d'un patronage au Pakistan." (It is difficult for us [India] to ignore the fact that they enjoy patronage in Pakistan) Tharoor concluded.

Shashi Tharoor in Russia Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of an event in Moscow.

"Good to catch up with old friend Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the #PrimakovReadings in Moscow," Tharoor, who is currently visiting Russia, said in a post on X.

Tharoor, who is the head of Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, also met former Russian Ambassador to the UN Andrey Denisov, who is now the First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Federation Council.

"Enjoyed catching up with old friend Andrey Denisov, former Russian Ambassador to the @UN and to China , and now the First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Federation Council," Tharoor said in another post.