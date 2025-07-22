Shashi Tharoor snaps back at Congress colleague Muraleedharan's ‘will not cooperate’ remark: ‘Who are they?’

As Shashi Tharoor's rift with the Congress continues to deepen over his perceived bonhomie with the Central government, the Thiruvananthapuram MP has now responded to a colleague's remark that they “will not cooperate with him”, saying he cannot speak for other people's behaviour.

After the Parliament session today, Shashi Tharoor was asked by mediapersons about the criticism he continues to face within his own party. The Congress MP said, “The people who are saying this should have some basis for saying so. Who are they? I want to know.”

“Then we will see. Don't ask me about the behaviour of others. I can talk about my behaviour,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, 21 July, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said that the party was not ready to cooperate with Shashi Tharoor in Kerala. Also Read | Tharoor ‘should step down if…’: Congress's Muraleedharan warns amid row over ‘Emergency’

Speaking with ANI, K Muraleedharam said, “The final authority will be the Congress high command, which will decide whether to take action against him or allow him to remain in the party. We are not ready to cooperate with him in Kerala because he always keeps attacking the Congress and Indira Gandhi. In the last year, PM Modi did not say a single word about Sanjay Gandhi, but he accused Sanjay Gandhi. He always opposes Rahul Gandhi's statement.”

Muraleedharan added, “We are upset with his performance in Kerala. He is no longer coming to his parliamentary constituency...We have decided that we will not cooperate with him in the upcoming local body elections. We will follow the instructions given by the high command.”

His remarks came after Shashi Tharoor stated recently that sometimes it is necessary to cooperate with other parties in the interest of national security – a stance he has emphasised while representing India in other nations following Operation Sindoor.