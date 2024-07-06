Shashi Tharoor takes a jibe at BJP after UK poll results: ‘ab ki baar 400 paar, but in another country’

Shashi Tharoor, senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP, hit out at the BJP-led NDA alliance on Friday after the Labour Party in the UK bagged 412 seats, securing a majority in the 650-member House of Commons

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published6 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a clean swipe at the BJP-led NDA alliance after declaration of UK poll result.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a clean swipe at the BJP-led NDA alliance after declaration of UK poll result.(PTI)

Shashi Tharoor, senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP, took a clean swipe at the BJP-led NDA alliance on Friday, July 5, after the declaration of the UK poll result, as he stated, “ab ki baar 400 paar” happened.

Shashi Tharoor took to social media platform X (formarly Twitter) where he stated, "Finally “ab ki baar 400 paar” happened — but in another country! This cutting remark came in just after the Labour Party in the UK secured a landslide victory in the general elections.

The Bhartiya Janata Party predicted obtaining over 370 Lok Sabha seats in the poll run-up this year, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would be "400 paar".

The BJP secured 240 seats in last month's polls, falling short of a majority, while the NDA secured the mandate with 293 seats. At the same time, the INDIA bloc bagged 234 seats while the Congress managed to rake in 99 seats. The INDIA bloc's total tally climbed to 236 after two Independent MPs pledged support to the Grand Old Party.

In these general election, the Labour Party secured 412 seats which marks a drastic jump of 211 as compared with the 2019 poll results. In the 650-member House of Commons the weary voters inflicted a "sobering verdict" on Conservatives led by the outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. For Conservatives, a downslide of 250 seats was witnessed as they managed to win 121 seats.

What Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said over UK poll result?

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh remarked that amidst the significant changes in the UK following the poll outcome, it is pertinent to recall the political developments that occurred in India a month earlier. “A self-declared non-biological person did not get elected by his party MPs as their leader but instead got himself anointed as the leader of an alliance, PTI quoted the Congress General Secretary as saying.

He added, “ A circumvention of all parliamentary norms, all in a vain attempt to save face after being hugely diminished and damaged after the elections, and suffering a decisive personal, political and moral defeat.”

Following hours after Labour Party secured a landslide victory in the UK election results, Keir Starmer emerged as the new Prime Minister of the country and vowed to rebuild Britain.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:6 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
