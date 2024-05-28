Payal Kapadia's Cannes win: Shashi Tharoor urges PM Modi to withdraw case against her 'if India is proud of her'
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor urged PM Modi's government to drop the case against Payal Kapadia and other FTII students who protested against the appointment of an unqualified Chairman in 2015. Payal Kapadia is the first Indian to win the Grand Prix at Cannes for her film ‘All We Imagine as Light’.
Shashi Tharoor, the eloquent Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP, responded on Tuesday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commendation of filmmaker Payal Kapadia's victory at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. He urged the BJP-ruled Centre to withdraw the case against Payal Kapadia and fellow FTII students protesting against the government’s arbitrary appointment of an unqualified Chairman.