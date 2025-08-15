Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's quirky exchange with an X user has left netizens scratching their heads. Many users are asking Grok to explain the conversation "in poor man's English."

It all began with Tharoor taking potshots at US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's "India a bit recalcitrant" remark on Thursday. The Congress MP quipped that being recalcitrant was far better than being “tractable, submissive or acquiescent to injustice.”

Tharoor posted on X, "I hear some people are accusing India of being “recalcitrant". I say, far better to be recalcitrant, than to be tractable, submissive or acquiescent to injustice [sic]."

An X user reacted to Tharoor's post with a statement containing complex English vocabulary – mimicking "Shashi Tharoor style."

"That's fine Shashi but what about the abnegation of camaraderie in the egregious enfranchise that comes from the fatuous of the grandiloquent at the behest of impecunious and insidious semaphore? [sic]," the post read.

As many rushed to find the meaning of the sentence. Tharoor, too, questioned: "Bhai aap kya kehna chahte ho? [Brother, what do you want to convey?]

Tharoor then received a convoluted reply from the X user. But, this time in Hindi. He posted, “मैं यह कह रहा था कि सांविधिक विमर्श की अव्यवस्थित प्रासंगिकता, जब असंगत विचार-विन्यास के अप्रत्याशित परिणति-चक्र में संलयित हो जाती है, तब उसका दार्शनिक प्रत्यूत्तर भी अनिर्वचनीय निष्प्रयोजनता के व्यूह में ही गुम हो जाता है।”

Perplexed, a person asked Grok to explain it in poor man's English. As per Grok, it was "a parody of Tharoor's style".

It simplified the statement as: "I'm saying that messy legal chats get tangled in weird ideas and unexpected twists, so the smart reply vanishes into pointless confusion." Just gibberish for laughs!"

Many others called the exchange between Tharoor and the X user "Jugalbandi."