Shashikant Shinde elected new president of Maharashtra NCP (SP), replaces Jayant Patil

Former Maharashtra minister and MLC Shashikant Shinde has been elected the new president of the state Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (SP) unit, replacing Jayant Patil.

Shashikant Shinde's appointment was announced by NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar at the party's general body meeting in Mumbai of Maharashtra, NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto told PTI.

His name was proposed by former minister Anil Deshmukh and seconded by Shirur MP Amol Kolhe and former MLA Sunil Bhusara.

Clyde Crasto also said that Sharad Pawar took the mic and said he had received one name as candidate for the post.

Pawar asked NCP (SP) leaders if anyone among them wished to contest, and when no one came forward, Shashikant Shinde was declared the unanimous choice, Crasto said.

Addressing the meeting, Jayant Patil, who helmed the state NCP unit for seven years, thanked Sharad Pawar for giving him the opportunity and spoke about the party's work during his tenure. He said he would continue to work for the party.

