‘She is an epitome of simplicity…’ Instagram users praise Sudha Murty at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Actress Namrata Sirodkar posted a picture with Sudha Murty on Instagram. Several Instagram users commented on the post appreciating Murty.

Livemint
First Published17 Jul 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Instagram users appreciate Sudha Murty's simplicity at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding.
Instagram users appreciate Sudha Murty’s simplicity at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding.(PTI Photo / Shailendra Bhojak)

Rajya Sabha member and author Sudha Murty was praised for her simplicity at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Murty was seen wearing a purple saree and accessorised her outfit with only a mangalsutra and smartwatch. Social media users praised the simplicity and elegance of Sudha Murty in the star-studded wedding.

Actress Namrata Shirodkar posted a picture with Sudha Murty on Instagram. Several Instagram users commented on the post appreciating Murty.

“In the world of diamonds … she is just so simple and humble woman being a billionaire too,” an Instagram user said.

“As always she is so simple,” added another

“She is an epitome of simplicity!! Respect!!” one of the users wrote.

“Such a welcome change to see the smart and intellectual billionaire lady attending with just a mangalsutra. Respect…” another posted.

One of the users said,“Simple and humble! Unlike the flashy billionaires,” while another commented saying “Inspiring woman. No show-off.”

“Sudha Murthy doesn't change her simplicity for Anant Ambani wedding also, respect,” wrote one Instagram user.

 

Also Read | Watch: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s warm welcome to Café Mysore owner

Namrata Shirodkar admired Sudha Murty’s personality and said she will never forget this moment

"Will never forget this moment…Heard so much about this wise lady, and meeting her only confirmed my faith.Vibrant, full of life, and so much love to give!” she posted on Instagram

“Her admiration for my great grandmother, and now my husband, and daughter humbled me!” she added.

 

 

Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: All you need to know about the venue

Actress Manasi Parekh also posted a photograph with Sudha Murty.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 and a number of wedding-related functions were held between July 13 to July 15. Many celebrities from the film industry, sports and politics attended the wedding celebrations. Global celebrities Kim Kardarshian, Justin Bieber, and Rihanna were a part of the pre-wedding and other festivities.

 

Also Read | PM Modi thanks Sudha Murty for bringing up ‘relevant issues’ in Rajya Sabha

Several precious jewellery sets were spotted during the celebrations. Nita Ambani, mother of the groom wore a 100-carat yellow diamond necklace for the wedding, according to a Vogue article.

Last year, Sudha Murty was interviewed in the the Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV where she mentioned that she was referred to cattle class for wearing a simple salwar kameez for a flight. She was asked to travel in economy class instead of business class due to her simple attire.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 10:03 AM IST
HomeNews‘She is an epitome of simplicity…’ Instagram users praise Sudha Murty at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue