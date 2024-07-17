Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Actress Namrata Sirodkar posted a picture with Sudha Murty on Instagram. Several Instagram users commented on the post appreciating Murty.

Rajya Sabha member and author Sudha Murty was praised for her simplicity at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Murty was seen wearing a purple saree and accessorised her outfit with only a mangalsutra and smartwatch. Social media users praised the simplicity and elegance of Sudha Murty in the star-studded wedding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the world of diamonds … she is just so simple and humble woman being a billionaire too," an Instagram user said.

“As always she is so simple," added another

“She is an epitome of simplicity!! Respect!!" one of the users wrote.

“Such a welcome change to see the smart and intellectual billionaire lady attending with just a mangalsutra. Respect…" another posted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the users said,“Simple and humble! Unlike the flashy billionaires," while another commented saying “Inspiring woman. No show-off."

“Sudha Murthy doesn't change her simplicity for Anant Ambani wedding also, respect," wrote one Instagram user.

Namrata Shirodkar admired Sudha Murty’s personality and said she will never forget this moment

"Will never forget this moment…Heard so much about this wise lady, and meeting her only confirmed my faith.Vibrant, full of life, and so much love to give!" she posted on Instagram

“Her admiration for my great grandmother, and now my husband, and daughter humbled me!" she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actress Manasi Parekh also posted a photograph with Sudha Murty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 and a number of wedding-related functions were held between July 13 to July 15. Many celebrities from the film industry, sports and politics attended the wedding celebrations. Global celebrities Kim Kardarshian, Justin Bieber, and Rihanna were a part of the pre-wedding and other festivities.

Several precious jewellery sets were spotted during the celebrations. Nita Ambani, mother of the groom wore a 100-carat yellow diamond necklace for the wedding, according to a Vogue article. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last year, Sudha Murty was interviewed in the the Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV where she mentioned that she was referred to cattle class for wearing a simple salwar kameez for a flight. She was asked to travel in economy class instead of business class due to her simple attire.

