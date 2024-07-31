‘She left me alone. Who will take…’: 80-year-old Wayanad landslide survivor recounts her traumatic ordeal | Watch videos

Wayanad: Landslides in the wee hours of Tuesday triggered by torrential rains wreaked havoc in the Mundakkai and Chooramala areas of Vellarimala village, located under the Meppadi Panchayat in the district, claiming the lives of more than 158 people. Many survivors are mute witnesses as they watch the remains of the broken and destroyed houses they once called home.

The incident left a deep impact on the lives of victims and their families, scaring them and leaving their homes and livelihoods buried underneath the rubble. Many of their near and dear ones would never come back, they know.

The traumatic events that unfolded in the wee hours of July 30 left a bewildering void among the kin of the deceased. Amid the pall of gloom, many recounted the midnight turmoil that plunged their lives into the depths of misery.

Survivor from Mundakkai A survivor from Mundakkai, Pranjeesh, said he heard a loud noise at first. “Around 12:40 am, the landslide occurred. We heard a huge sound. Three members of my family were lost in the landslide that occurred right in front of my house, " PTI quoted Pranjeesh as saying. He added, “Now, we are in a camp and safe. We are eight people. My mother's sister and her family were left behind.”

Chooralmala ordeal Another 40-year-old survivor from Chooralmala, identified as Prasanna, was in tears while recounting her ordeal, as she said that she saw her sister and her family being swept away by the muddy water.

She said, “I could only help my father. I carried him and ran towards the forest. I couldn't help my sister. I couldn't save her. Two of the children ran outside and got washed away. I could hear them screaming. Our house got washed away,” she told PTI.

Prasanna said the children who survived after witnessing the devastating event are unable to sleep. They continue to be haunted by the traumatic experience and wake up in the middle of the night, fearing a recurrence of the landslides.

An 80-year-old survivor, identified as Padmavathi, who lost her daughter-in-law, said, "She left me alone. Who will take care of me now. I am all alone," reported PTI.

Wayanad landslide survivor Mustafa Ahmed recounts, "At around 1:40 AM, a loud noise caused a house 30 meters from my room to collapse. We weren't asleep, so we escaped immediately. Many, including an entire village, are trapped. I was rescued, and it feels good. #WayanadLandslide pic.twitter.com/hSZlFlYQsN — Glint Insights Media (@GlintInsights) July 30, 2024

VIDEO | Wayanad landslides: Survivors share their harrowing experiences.



"We didn't sleep the whole night. They are asking us to leave this place as there is danger of landslide. We are poor people, don't even have bus fare. How will we go?" says a survivor Uma Bai.… pic.twitter.com/fERJfADD3Q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2024

Relief camps set up in schools, churches, anganwadis, and other available resources are sheltering these survivors, who mainly hail from Attamala, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala in the hilly district bordering Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.