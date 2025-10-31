'She taught us nothing is more important than…': Congress pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

The Congress party on Friday paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Party leader Rahul Gandhi described her as “fearless and unwavering while facing the powerful” and said she “taught us that nothing is more important than India’s self-respect.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, laid floral tributes at Indira Gandhi’s memorial, Shakti Sthal, and later visited her residence at 1, Safdarjung Road.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, “A humble tribute to the epitome of courage, India’s first woman Prime Minister and our role model, Indira Gandhi, on her martyrdom day.”

Several senior Congress leaders were also present to pay their respects to the former Prime Minister, remembered for her decisive leadership and lasting impact on Indian politics.

"She played a crucial role in preserving India's unity and integrity through her strong will, skillful leadership, and vision, and in building a strong, progressive India," Kharge said.

In another post, the Congress president said, “Millions of Indians will forever find inspiration in the life of the 'Iron Lady of India', Smt. Indira Gandhi, a symbol of resilience, courage, and visionary leadership.”

"Her resolute commitment to India's progress and unity remains in our hearts and minds. She laid down her life in service of the nation, safeguarding its integrity and spirit. Our humble homage at Shakti Sthal," he said and shared pictures of him and other Congress leaders paying floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “'Bharat ki Indira' - fearless, determined, and unwavering while facing the powerful. Grandma, you taught us that nothing is more important than India's identity and self-respect. Your courage, compassion, and patriotism continue to inspire me in every step I take.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalled how in 1977 she travelled first by car, jeep, and tractor, and then rode on an elephant to Belchhi in Bihar in an "extraordinary and spontaneous outreach to families devastated by caste atrocities".

The Congress general secretary in-charge communications asserted that Gandhi was a person of uncommon grit, courage, perseverance, and resilience.

Ramesh also pointed out that a day after her visit to the village of Belchchi she met with her then-bitterest political critic and adversary Jayaprakash Narayan in Patna.

"Today, the nation recalls the indomitable Indira Gandhi and pays tribute on the 41st anniversary of her martyrdom. She was a person of uncommon grit, courage, perseverance, and resilience," he said.

It was on a rainy August 13, 1977, that she travelled first by car, jeep, and tractor and then rode on an elephant to the remote village of Belchhi in Bihar, Ramesh recalled.

"This extraordinary and spontaneous outreach to families devastated by caste atrocities marked her political revival," he said.

Ramesh also shared on X pictures of Gandhi on an elephant visiting Belchhi.

"Incidentally, a day later she met with her then-bitterest political critic and adversary Jayaprakash Narayan in Patna. The two had spent an hour together recalling their deep personal association over a period of four decades," Ramesh said.

The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards here on this day in 1984. Indira Gandhi was India's first woman prime minister. She was born on November 19, 1917.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said that on this day in 1984, "one of India's greatest leaders was martyred".

"She stood unflinchingly for India's sovereignty and integrity and paid the price with her own life. I offer my tributes to our guiding light, India's Iron Lady Smt. Indira Gandhi ji on her death anniversary. Her life, from participating in our freedom struggle as a child to leading India through turbulent times with great courage and vision, will always be an inspiration for every Indian," he said on X.

"We vow to dedicate our lives for the vision that Indira ji saw for our country!" Venugopal said.

The Congress, from its official X handle, said, “Heartfelt tributes to the country's first woman Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' Mrs. Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary. An epitome of strength, determination, and powerful leadership, Indira Gandhi is a source of inspiration for millions of Indians.”

Several Congress leaders also paid homage to Indira Gandhi.



