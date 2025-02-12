Sheena Bora case: The Supreme Court (SC) on February 12 dismissed former media executive Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad who is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora. The former media executive was challenging a Bombay High Court ruling that denied her permission to travel abroad.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, however, directed the trial court to conduct the proceedings in the case within a year. While opposing the permission, the counsel for the CBI said this is a sensitive matter and trial has come halfway and 96 witnesses have been examined.

Earlier on July 19, Mumbai court had allowed Indrani Mukerjea, who is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, to travel to Europe, however, on July 23, the Bombay High Court granted an ad-interim stay on it. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had objected to the Mumbai court order and filed a plea in the High Court. After which, the Bombay HC granted an ad-interim stay.

Indrani's arrest and bail Sheena Bora's murder came to light in 2015 when Indrani's then-driver Shyamvar Rai revealed it during interrogation by police after his arrest in a separate Arms Act case. Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015. The Supreme Court granted her bail in May 2022.

Indrani Mukherjee is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora. The complain was lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai following her arrest in August 2015, after which she had spent over six years there. Indrani has always maintained that Sheena was not murdered, and had gone abroad for her education in 2012, although Indrani could never prove her claims.

The CBI has been investigating the Sheena Bora case since 2015, after taking over the case from Mumbai Police. According to the case registered by Mumbai Police, Sheena Bora was kidnapped and murdered by strangulation in April 2012.