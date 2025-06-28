Shefali Jariwala death: Actor's mortal remains brought home; friend ‘predicted sudden death’ | What we know so far

Shefali Jariwala death: Shefali Jariwala's sudden death has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry. The 42-year-old actor-model was brought to the hospital on Friday, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The ‘Kaanta Laga’ star's body has now been brought to the actor's residence, from where it will be taken to Oshiwara crematorium, reported News 18. Earlier in the day, Shefali Jariwala's mortal remains were sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem to determine the exact cause of the actor's untimely passing.

Although several reports mentioned that Shefali Jariwala passed away after cardiac arrest, the exact cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.

Shefali Jariwala's sudden death — What we know so far Shefali Jariwala's body found in apartment: The Mumbai Police has said that the actor's body was found at her residence in Lokhandwala, Andheri's Golden Rays-Y building. Police officials told ANI that they had received the information around 1 am.

Postmortem details: Jariwala's mortal remains were sent to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital to ascertain the cause of her death. The postmortem has been completed. However, the exact cause of her death is still not clear, said the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Actor rushed to hospital: On Friday, around 11:15pm, Shefali Jariwala was rushed to the Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi and three others. She was declared dead on arrival.

What actor's security guard said: Upon hearing the news of Shefali Jariwala's death, the security guard at the actor's apartment was reportedly shocked. He told ANI that he had seen the actor and her husband on Thursday – a day before her death.

Speaking about Friday's incident, the security guard said: “I did not see Shefali ji, her car left from here and I opened the gates for it. It must be around 10-10.15 pm.”

‘When I met her last time…’: Ever since the news of Shefali Jariwala's untimely death broke, actors, others from the entertainment industry have expressed their condolences.

“We met at an event in Chandigarh. She had a very lively heart. And when I met her last time, she looked very happy. She was glowing. Her eyes looked as if you were looking at two shining diamonds,” actor Raza Murad told ANI.

Paras Chhabra predicted Shefali's death? In a video that went viral shortly after Shefali Jariwala's passing, actor-model Paras Chhabra was seen analysing Shefali’s kundali (birth chart). In a startling revelation, he claimed that her astrological chart indicated the possibility of a “sudden death," reported News 18.