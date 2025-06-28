Shefali Jariwala death: Did 'Kaanta Laga' actor die of cardiac arrest? Mumbai Police shares update

Shefali Jariwala's death has shocked fans and the Bollywood industry. The 42-year-old actor-model, who shot to fame after the popular 'Kaanta Laga' song, was reported dead due to cardiac arrest. Mumbai Police said on Saturday said that the cause behind actor-model Shefali Jariwala's death is yet to be ascertained and her body has been taken for medical examination.

"Mumbai Police received information about this at 1 am. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death is not yet clear," ANI quoted the police officials as saying.

Shefali Jariwala, who was married to Parag Tyagi, was rushed to Mumbai's Bellevue Hospital by her husband and three others. By the time she was brought to the hospital she had passed away, the hospital staff confirmed.

A police team and a Forensics team arrived at her Andheri residence today to investigate the cause of her death. The shocking news of Big Boss 13 fame actress' death was first shared by journalist Vickey Lalwani on social media. “Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, is no more," a part of Instagram post stated.

Early this morning, Shefali Jariwala's husband was seen walking with his dog outside their house.

Shefali Jariwala early life Shefali Jariwala suffered an epileptic seizure when she was just 15-years-old, the actress had made this revelation while speaking to E Times TV. A graduate with degree in Computer Applications, she studied in Sardar Patel College of Engineering.

After troubled marriage with musician Harmeet Singh from Meet Brothers, she found love again and married actor Parag Tyagi in 2015. Before Bigg Boss 13 stint, she participated in dance reality shows Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7.