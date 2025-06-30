Shefali Jariwala death: Drastic drop in blood pressure to blame? Here's what we know

Shefali Jariwala death: After anti-ageing pills, beauty supplements were found in Shefali Jariwala's Mumbai apartment on Monday, a police official said that the actor's “blood pressure had dropped drastically and she began shivering” after which she was rushed to the hospital.

The ‘Kaanta Laga’ star had taken an injection in the afternoon – possibly for anti-ageing – and also had her usual dose of pills in the night, the official also told PTI.

Shefali Jariwala, known for her iconic music video ‘Kaanta Laga’ passed away on Friday, June 27. She was 42 years old.

Although initial reports suggested that Shefali's death was due to cardiac arrest, police said that the cause is still not clear.

Shefali Jariwala death cause: What we know so far During the course of the investigation, Mumbai police found anti-ageing medicine, skin glow tablets and vitamin supplements from the actor's home on Monday, June 30.

Although Shefali Jariwala was not taking the tablets on a doctor's consultation, it did not affect her health, the actor's family said, reported Hindustan Times

The actor was fasting on Friday due to a puja at her home, and consuming various medicines on an empty stomach may have caused her blood pressure to drop, said an official, as per ANI.

On Friday, June 27, Shefali Jariwala was rushed to Mumbai's Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

“Her blood pressure dropped drastically and she began shivering, following which family members rushed her to hospital,” a police officer told PTI on Monday.

Following Shefali's death, her body was sent to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu for post-mortem.

The autopsy has been performed on the actor's body and the opinion about her cause of death has been “reserved”, a police official said on Saturday, reported PTI. Shefali Jariwala's husband's statement recorded In connection with the probe into Shefali Jariwala's death cause, the Amboli police have so far recorded statements from 10 individuals, including her husband Parag Tyagi, parents, and house-help.

