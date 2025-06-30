Shefali Jariwala death: Drastic drop in blood pressure to blame? Here's what we know

Shefali Jariwala death: After anti-ageing pills, beauty supplements were found in Shefali Jariwala's Mumbai apartment on Monday, a police official said that the actor's “blood pressure had dropped drastically and she began shivering” after which she was rushed to the hospital.
The ‘Kaanta Laga’ star had taken an injection in the afternoon – possibly for anti-ageing – and also had her usual dose of pills in the night, the official also told PTI.
Shefali Jariwala, known for her iconic music video ‘Kaanta Laga’ passed away on Friday, June 27. She was 42 years old.
Although initial reports suggested that Shefali's death was due to cardiac arrest, police said that the cause is still not clear.
In connection with the probe into Shefali Jariwala's death cause, the Amboli police have so far recorded statements from 10 individuals, including her husband Parag Tyagi, parents, and house-help.
All of these people were present at Shefali's house when she was taken to the hospital. However, nothing suspicious has been found so far, reported ANI.