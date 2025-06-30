Shefali Jariwala death: From anti-ageing pills to skin glow tablets - Here's what Mumbai police found at actor's home

Shefali Jariwala death: Amid investigations currently underway into what caused Kaanta Laga star Shefali Jariwala's death, the Mumbai Police found anti-ageing medicine, skin glow tablets and vitamin supplements during a search at the actor-model's apartment in Andheri.

The police found two boxes of beauty supplements while collecting the legal document entailing investigation details from Shefali's apartment, Hindustan Times reported.

Shefali Jariwala, aged 42, passed away on Friday, June 27.

The actor-model's husband Parag Tyagi had rushed Shefali to Mumbai's Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Cause of death While initial reports mentioned that the 42-year-old actor passed away after suffering cardiac arrest, the Mumbai Police said the reason behind Shefali Jariwala's death is still not clear. Investigations are currently underway.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Parag Tyagi, husband of actor Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau and others carry her mortal remains before her last rites, at her residence at Andheri, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on June 28, 2025. Jariwala passed away on Friday night at the age of 42. (PTI Photo)

Speaking about the self-care and beauty supplements found at the actor's house, Jariwala's family said that she was not taking the tablets on a doctor's consultation, but it did not affect her health.

After the actor's death, Shefali Jariwala's mortal remains were sent to Mumbai's RN Cooper Hospital for post-mortem, reports of which are yet to be released.

Shefali Jariwala's husband says actor was on fast Doctors at RN Cooper Hospital, however, now suspect that a sudden drop in Shefali Jariwala's blood pressure might have caused her death.

Speaking to the media, a police officer said, “Doctors at Cooper Hospital suspect a sudden dip in blood pressure as the likely cause of death. We are awaiting the post-mortem report for confirmation.”

Mumbai: Television actor Parag Tyagi, husband of late actor Shefali Jariwala, interacts with the media after her last rites, at Oshiwara Hindu crematorium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on June 28, 2025. Jariwala passed away on Friday night at the age of 42. (PTI Photo)

Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi told the police that his wife had been fasting for Satyanarayan pooja performed at their residence. She even collapsed a day before that after consuming food, Parag told the police.

Paras Chhabra predicted Shefali's death? During his podcast, actor-model Paras Chhabra had analysed Shefali’s kundali (birth chart). In a startling revelation, he claimed that her astrological chart indicated the possibility of a “sudden death".

Hours after the 42-year-old actor's untimely passing, a clip of that particular instance from Paras Chhabra's podcast — in which Shefali Jariwala featured — went viral.

Shefali Jariwala in ‘Kaanta Laga’ Shefali Jariwala rose to fame in 2002 after starring in the music video ‘Kaanta Laga,’ which became immensely popular. She was just 20 years old at that time. She later went on to do more projects, including reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.