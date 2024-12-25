Sheikh Hasina has raised alarm over risk to communal harmony in “today's Bangladesh" since her ouster following a massive student-led protest that toppled her 16-year regime. In her Christmas message to Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina also highlighted “growing hatred" and “persecution of minority communities" in Bangladesh, calling on her countrymen to work towards achieving a “society rooted in tolerance." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on Awami League's social media handle on X, Sheikh Hasina said, "The ideals, teachings, and messages of Jesus Christ reflect his philosophy of humanity and love. His life demonstrated the virtues of forgiveness, magnanimity, and the pursuit of a better world for all."

Moving on to the threat Bangladesh is facing, Sheikh Hasina further said, "However, in today's Bangladesh, we witness growing divisions, the spread of hatred, and the persecution of minority communities. Communal harmony is at risk, and it is imperative that we safeguard our nation from these divisive forces by building a humane society."

“Christmas arrives every year with messages of brotherhood, love, compassion, and generosity. It reminds us of Jesus Christ’s sacrifices and his vision of a better world. May this holy day inspire us all to embrace these values. Let us strive to illuminate our lives with the greatness of his sacrifice and work towards a society rooted in love, tolerance, and empathy."

And signs off with “Joy Bangla. Joy Bangabandhu. Long live Bangladesh."

Sheikh Hasina's assertion on minority persecution has come after a string of attacks targeting religious minorities since a student-led uprising over reservations toppled long-time autocratic leader Sheikh Hasina in August.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has requested India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi in August, for “judicial process", the acting head of the country's foreign ministry said.

Responding to questions on Bangladesh's extradition request, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We confirm that we have received a note verbale from the Bangladesh High Commission today in connection with an extradition request. At this time, we have no comment to offer on this matter."