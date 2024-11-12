Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s portrait removed from Bangladesh President’s office, casting doubt on future of his legacy

  • As Sheikh Hasina fled, their fury turned toward her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Livemint
Updated12 Nov 2024, 10:51 PM IST
Bengali nationalist leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman walks towards a battery of microphones to address an estimated one million people at a rally in Dacca's Race Course Ground in Dacca, Jan. 11, 1972
Bengali nationalist leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman walks towards a battery of microphones to address an estimated one million people at a rally in Dacca’s Race Course Ground in Dacca, Jan. 11, 1972(HT_PRINT)

In another instance of Bangladesh interim government giving in to the demands of the students, chief advisor Muhammad Yunus ordered removal of the portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from president's office, according to a report in India Today. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the founding father of Bangladesh and also, father of Sheikh Hasina who was forced to resign and leave country in view of the student uprising that often turned violent.

In the post-upheaval time, demonstrators stormed the former prime minister's residence, seizing anything they could get their hands on. As Sheikh Hasina fled, the fury of the protesters turned toward her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, whose legacy so far endured through street names, public landmarks, and impassioned speeches. 

Some protesters climbed up his statue at Bijoy Sarani in the heart of Dhaka and pulled it down. Public murals depicting Bangabandhu or ‘Friend of Bengal’ were defaced. Also Read: The we-brought-you-freedom story has an expiry date

The house in Dhanmondi where Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family were assassinated on August 15, 1975 — and which was later converted into a memorial — suffered extensive damage by protesters. The mosaic panel in the Dhaka University area was defaced. Many fear that his legacy will be slowly erased.

Sheikh Hasina, 76, resigned as prime minister on August 5 amid widespread protests against her government. The students protested against the government jobs' quota system that favoured the families of the veterans of 1971 war. With no solution in sight, the protests became violent. Rahman was born in 1920 in undivided India. Bangladesh evolved from Bengal presidency to East Bengal to East Pakistan and eventually as a separate nation born in 1971.

On his death anniversary, 10 days after Sheikh Hasina fled, a large group of stick-wielding people positioned themselves in front of the Bangabandhu's residence-turned-museum and foiled attempts by deposed premier Sheikh Hasina’s supporters to commemorate the anniversary of the assassination of her father and Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 10:51 PM IST
Business NewsNewsSheikh Mujibur Rahman’s portrait removed from Bangladesh President’s office, casting doubt on future of his legacy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    784.95
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.8 (-2.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.15
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.55%)

    Tata Power share price

    414.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    256.20
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    638.50
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    14.6 (2.34%)

    Coforge share price

    8,099.00
    03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    35.6 (0.44%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,862.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.22%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.15
    03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.29%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    295.15
    03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -32.25 (-9.85%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    441.65
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -35.7 (-7.48%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,789.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -141.5 (-7.33%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,028.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -397.05 (-7.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    1,002.75
    03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    80.45 (8.72%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    636.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    34.45 (5.72%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    910.25
    03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    40.3 (4.63%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,241.65
    03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    52.9 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.