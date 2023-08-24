Shein Strikes Deal With Forever 21

Shein and Forever 21 may soon be fast-fashion friends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two rivals have entered into a partnership that paves the way for the Asian e-commerce powerhouse to sell Forever 21 dresses, jeans and accessories on its site. Down the line, Shein shops could operate insideForever 21 stores, the companies said.

The arrangement marks the next step in Shein's evolution beyond selling apparel at rock-bottom prices produced in small batches. Shein has become one of the largest U.S. fast-fashion retailers by market share, but to grow further it wants to offer its customers goods beyond what it makes itself.

In the deal, Shein is acquiring roughly one-third of Forever 21's operator, Sparc Group. Sparc, in turn, is taking a minority stake in Shein, which was valued at $66 billion in a funding roundearlier this year. Additional financial terms couldn't be learned.

Sparc is a joint venture between brand-management company Authentic Brands Group and mall owner Simon Property Group. Sparc produces and distributes goods for seven of Authentic’s brands, which in addition to Forever 21 include Aéropostale, Nautica, Lucky Brand, Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer and Reebok.

For Shein, the deal gives it access to a brand in its sweet spot. Shein's Executive Vice Chairman Donald Tang said that as the company expands, it needs to bring in more third-party brands. "We can't make everything we sell," he said.

Forever 21 will gain access to Shein’s 150 million customers, giving it a wider platform to reboot since it was bought out of bankruptcy in 2020. The arrangement could also allow customers to return items ordered from Shein at Forever 21’s stores. The brand has 560 stores worldwide, with 414 in the U.S.

Jamie Salter, founder and chief executive of Authentic Brands, said he reached out to Shein more than a year ago, after he noticed it was taking share from other fast-fashion retailers. Salter said the deal is all about maximizing distribution.

"Most of our customers are in physical stores," he said. "Most of their customers are digital."

Salter said the partnership could later expand to include additional Sparc brands “as Shein establishes itself more like an Amazon-type marketplace."

Forever 21 goods will be sourced and made by Sparc and sold to Shein, which will make them available on its website and mobile app. Forever 21 goods are priced slightly higher than Shein’s. For instance, a Forever 21 graphic T-shirt sells for around $9 compared with around $4.50 at Shein.

Forever 21 is also hoping to learn from Shein's small-batch manufacturing, which allows Shein to feature thousands of new products daily while keeping inventory levels low, Salter said.

Earlier this year, Shein launched a marketplace selling third-party goods, putting it more squarely in competition with Amazon.com, Alibaba and Temu.

Shein has faced criticism for the environmental impact of its fast-fashion operating model and been accused of copyright infringement. It has also faced questions from Western lawmakers about whether its goods contain cotton from China’s Xinjiang region, where the U.S. has accused Chinese authorities of committing genocide and of using forced labor in its repression of mostly Muslim Uyghurs. Beijing denies the allegations.

Shein said it doesn't source any cotton from China and has no manufacturers in Xinjiang.

The company said its manufacturing model, where it makes 100 to 200 pieces of an item and then increases production based on demand, limits waste. Shein said it sources excess fabric from other brands for some of its products, keeping the materials out of landfills. It has a resale program where customers can buy preowned goods.

Shein said suppliers must certify that their products don’t infringe on the intellectual property of others. Additionally, Shein reviews products before adding them to its website.

As relations between the U.S. and China have cooled, Shein has tried to distance itself from China, where it was founded in 2012. It moved its headquarters in 2021 to Singapore. It doesn't sell goods in China. Its roughly $23 billion in sales in 2022 came largely from the U.S., Europe and Brazil.

In May, Shein raised $2 billion in its latest fundraising round that valued the company at about a third less than a year earlier.

A bipartisan letter signed by more than 20 lawmakers asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to order an audit of Shein’s supply-chain before the retailer is allowed to sell shares on American stock exchanges. Shein has been diversifying its supply chain away from China to other countries such as India.