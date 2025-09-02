Sheinelle Jones returning to Today show months after husband's death

Sheinelle Jones is all set to return to NBC Today later this week. This comes roughly four months after her husband, Uche Ojeh, died from a rare form of brain cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jones remained away from her Today spot since last year as her partner battled glioblastoma, which is an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Sheinelle Jones to be back on the Today show Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie announced on Tuesday morning that Sheinelle Jones will be back on the show on Friday, September 5. On the same day, the broadcaster will be airing a taped interview with Jones. Jones, 47, serves as the co-host of the show's third hour. But she remained absent throughout the year while Uche Ojeh battled glioblastoma. He died in May at the age of 45.

On Tuesday, Guthrie noted that Jones and her family members have been through a lot ever since the "devastating loss" of her partner. Talking about the interview, Guthrie stated that they sat down together and "shared a really personal conversation, talking about how she has carried on and found the strength these past few months”.

Noting that they "cannot wait" for Jones to be "back home," Guthrie stated that the fellow anchor has dubbed this experience a "beautiful nightmare". Guthrie said that Jones has "thoughts on grief that are so touching, she’s got a special message of hope for anybody facing their own struggles, and we will share that with you".

Today announces Uche Ojeh's death On May 23, Jones' colleagues on the show announced to the viewers that her husband of 17 years had died after a battle against brain cancer. "With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and Today co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma," The US Sun quoted Savannah Guthrie as saying.

Jones has remained away from the spotlight and social media after his demise. She earlier reposted the Today show segment that talked about her husband's death. "Thank you, for all of your love and support," she wrote in the caption.

FAQs How long has Sheinelle Jones been a part of Today show? She has featured in the show for over a decade now, since joining its weekend edition in 2014.

When Sheinelle Jones became co-host of the third hour? She was named as the co-host of Today show's third hour in 2019.