'She'll make a fantastic President': Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris' bid for during call | Watch

  • Barack Obama tweeted his endorsement of Kamala Harris, stating that she would make a ‘fantastic President.’

26 Jul 2024, 03:28 PM IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the phone with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as the Obamas endorse Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the phone with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as the Obamas endorse Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate(via REUTERS)

Former United States President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama dialed Kamala Harris on Friday, July 26, to endorse her bid for president. The roughly one-minute call between Kamala Harris and the Obamas was captured on a video. The endorsement to Kamala Harris for the Presidential candidate of the Democrats came nearly a week after Joe Biden withdrew from the election race against Republican Donald Trump, paving way for Kamala Harris to takeover.

"We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Barack Obama told Kamala Harris on the phone call. Michelle Obama told Kamala Harris that she was proud of her. “This is going to be historic,” she said.

Barack Obama tweeted his endorsement of Kamala Harris, stating that she would make a “fantastic President.”

Also Read | ‘Incompetent’: Obama hasn’t backed Harris as Democrat candidate against Trump

“Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us,” Barack Obama said.

Michelle Obama said, “I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kamala Harris said, “It means so much to have your endorsements, @MichelleObama and @BarackObama. Let’s get to work.”

There were reports that Barack Obama was not sure about Kamala Harris' ability to defeat Donald Trump. A source close to the Biden family had earlier told the New York Post that Barack Obama is upset because the former president “knows” Kamala Harris “cannot win” against Donald Trump.

“Barack Obama’s very upset because he knows she can’t win,” The Post quoted the Biden family source as saying, adding, “Obama knows she’s just incompetent — the border czar who never visited the border, saying that all migrants should have health insurance. She cannot navigate the landmines that are ahead of her.”

26 Jul 2024, 03:28 PM IST
