Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra booked: What is the ₹60 crore cheating case against them?

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police filed a case against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband, Raj Kundra, over an alleged cheating case amounting to ₹60 crore, officials said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Here's all you need to know about the allegations against the couple.

What is the ₹ 60 crore fraud case? Juhu-based businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, has filed a complaint against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra over an alleged financial fraud. The incident reportedly took place between 2015 and 2023. He accused the couple of taking the money under the promise of expanding their business, but they allegedly used the funds for personal expenses.

According to the FIR, the complainant claimed that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra contacted him in 2015 via a mediator to seek a ₹75 crore loan for their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. At the time, Shetty and Kundra were directors of the company, which specialised in promoting lifestyle products and operated an online shopping platform. The suggested interest rate for the loan was 12%.

Later, they allegedly requested Kothari to treat the funds as an "investment" rather than a loan, promising monthly returns and repayment of principal.

Kothari stated that he transferred ₹31.95 crore in April 2015 via a share subscription agreement and an additional ₹28.53 crore in September 2015 through a supplementary agreement. The total funds were credited to the bank accounts of Best Deal TV.

He also claimed that multiple efforts to recover the funds were unsuccessful and accused the couple of "dishonestly using" the money for their own benefit.

Notably, this is not the first fraud case against Raj Kundra. He was summoned in December 2024 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal distribution of pornographic movies.

The case dates back to May 2022 and involves at least two FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Mumbai Police against Kundra and others. The businessman and several others were arrested but were subsequently granted bail.

Last year, the ED also attached assets worth ₹98 crore belonging to Kundra and Shetty in a cryptocurrency case.