Shimla 'illegal' mosque row: Hindu right bodies demand demolition after attack on businessman – What we know so far?

  • The groups have sought the demolition of the under-construction mosque, which stands in Sanjauli locality of Shimla, after an attack on a businessman in the Malyana area

Updated5 Sep 2024, 07:42 PM IST
People raise slogans during a protest against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque
People raise slogans during a protest against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque(PTI)

A number of Hindu right bodies in Shimla on Thursday held a massive protest in Chaura maidan in the vicinity of the Vidhan Sabha, demanding demolition of allegedly an “illegal” mosque. The area teemed with hundreds of demonstrators, several of whom carried Hindu religion insignia, such as saffron flags and banners bearing Lord Ram's image.

Dev Bhumi Shatriya Sangathan President Rumit Singh Thakur, who gave a call to "sanatanis" to assemble in Shimla, said people from across the state responded to his call and demonstrated "Sanatan unity".

WHAT DO WE KNOW SO FAR?

The groups have sought the demolition of the under-construction mosque, which stands in Sanjauli locality of Shimla, after an attack on a businessman in the Malyana area. The attack was allegedly carried out by some members of the Muslim community.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said the mosque is built on government land and the matter has been sub judice for the past 14 years.

On Sunday, September 1, dozens of people gathered in Sanjauli area and demanded the demolition of a mosque that they say is “illegal”.

The demonstrators also demanded action against the guilty in the Malyana attack under the charge of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, Rumit Singh Thakur alleged on Thursday, September 5, that many “outsiders” are coming to Himachal Pradesh, demanding the state government to verify their identities and register their businesses. Thakur also claimed that he received a call from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who assured him of action. Also Read | ‘Hindus won’t look at other mosques if Gyanvapi, Kashi, Mathura…’, Ram Mandir official

The chief minister told reporters on Thursday that all residents of the state have the same rights and he has respect for all religions. “Peaceful protests are permitted but nobody will be allowed to take law into his hands,” he said.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said, “For a long time, the issue of building a mosque in Sanjauli is gaining momentum. The govt is taking action as far as structural illegality is concerned. Since this matter is under Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner, it is under consideration and has been pending there for a long time. If it is illegal, then action will be taken against it and immigrants are a matter of concern for the people of Himachal Pradesh.”

(With agency inputs)

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 07:42 PM IST
