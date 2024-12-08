Shimla, Kasauli and adjoining Himachal towns received season's first snowfall on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg was transformed into ‘wonderland’ after snowfall.

Temperatures are expected to dip further over northern parts of India after several regions across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir witnessed season's first snowfall on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg was transformed into 'wonderland' after snowfall.

Kupwara and the Baramulla districts of north Kashmir also witnessed snowfall, officials informed PTI. As per the report, two to three inches of snow had accumulated, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted wet weather for the next 24 hours. It predicted light snowfall in parts of south Kashmir.

Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli can be seen getting first snowfall of the season, giving scenic views of the snow-covered landscape.

Shimla and the adjoining tourist resort towns of Kufri and Fagu received the season's first snow on Sunday while continuing intermittent snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh's tribal Lahaul and Spiti district intensified cold conditions in the adjoining valleys.

Lahaul's roads were covered with a thin layer of snow as high-mountain passes and other high-altitude tribal areas also witnesed fresh snowfall. The weather department forecasted more snow and rain at isolated places in the Himachal Pradesh.

Tabo registered minus 13.1 degrees Celsius temperature while Kukumseri recorded minus 6.9 degrees. In Kalpa, the temperature punged to minus 3.3 degrees, in Reckong Peo it dipped to 1 degree. The mercury hovered around freezing point as Narkanda also recorded minus 0.8 degree Celsius temperature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Met office has predicted rain and moderate snow at a few places over the Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra, Shimla and the Kullu districts and light precipitation in some places of the Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Mandi and the Hamirpur districts till Monday. During the subsequent three days, the minimum and maximum temperatures will most likely fall by 3 to 4 degrees amid a 'yellow' warning for dense fog over some parts of the Bhakra dam reservoir area in Bilaspur and Balh Valley in Mandi till Wednesday.