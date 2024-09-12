Shimla mosque row: Muslim panel offers to demolish illegal portion, says ‘no pressure’

The Muslim panel has asked the municipal corporation to seal illegal portion of the mosque and also offered to demolish it amid protests in Shimla

Livemint
Updated12 Sep 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Representatives of Masjid committee submit a memorandum to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner Attri over the alleged illegal structure in a mosque
Representatives of Masjid committee submit a memorandum to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner Attri over the alleged illegal structure in a mosque(PTI)

Amid rising tensions over the Sanjauli mosque in Shimla, a Muslim welfare committee has urged the municipal authorities to seal the mosque's unauthorized portion and volunteered to demolish it, following a court directive.

The committee, which includes the mosque's Imam and members of the Waqf board and management committee, submitted a representation to Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Attri on Thursday.

“We have sought permission from the Shimla municipal commissioner to demolish the unauthorised part of the mosque situated in Sanjauli,” said Mufti Mohammad Shafi Kasmi, a member of the committee.

The delegation emphasized that the Muslim community in the area consists of permanent residents of Himachal Pradesh and that their move is intended to preserve peace and harmony.

The Imam of the Sanjauli mosque added, “There is no pressure on us, we have been living here for decades and this decision has been taken as a Himachali. We want to stay in peace and brotherhood should prevail.”

Also Read | ‘Receiving death threats from international numbers,’ claims Gyanvapi judge

The Dev Bhoomi Sangarh Committee, which had called for protests against the unauthorized construction, welcomed the offer.

"We welcome the move of the Muslim community and would be the first to hug them for taking this initiative in the larger interest," said committee member Vijay Sharma.

Protests have been ongoing in Shimla, demanding demolition of allegedly an illegal mosque and registration of outsiders entering the state. The protests led to a shutdown in Sanjauli earlier this week.

The case of the mosque's unauthorized construction is currently being heard by the municipal corporation's court. Last week, Hindu groups staged protests near the Vidhan Sabha and in Sanjauli, demanding action.

Shimla Beopar Mandal called a bandh between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday here against the use of force by the police on the Hindu protestors during the protest march on Wednesday.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Business NewsNewsShimla mosque row: Muslim panel offers to demolish illegal portion, says ‘no pressure’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    03:26 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.75 (2.53%)

    Bharat Electronics

    291.75
    03:26 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.7 (1.28%)

    Indus Towers

    433.40
    03:26 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.24%)

    Tata Motors

    986.50
    03:26 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    10.5 (1.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Engineers India

    226.85
    03:16 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    17.25 (8.23%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,783.15
    03:16 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    169.8 (6.5%)

    Sundaram Finance

    4,900.90
    03:16 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    275.3 (5.95%)

    Prestige Estates Projects

    1,891.85
    03:16 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    105.95 (5.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.00380.00
      Chennai
      72,220.00400.00
      Delhi
      72,890.00-1,030.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.001,440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue