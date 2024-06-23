Railways suspends Kalka -Shimla heritage line trains after ‘cracks’ on bridge: ‘What will happen during monsoon…’

Cracks emerged on a railway bridge on Friday, June 21, night following which all trains on Kalka -Shimla heritage line were suspended the following day.

" Yesterday some officers came and checked and found cracks on the railway bridge. We hope that govt tries to restore the track as soon as possible," ANI quoted Local Councillor Summer Hill Virender Thakur as saying.

As a preventative measure, the authorities suspended train service on the Shimla-Kalka narrow gauge line beyond Taradevi on June 22. This development comes after a railway bridge was washed out during monsoon last year, officials informed PTI.

According to a railway official four out of seven trains were suspended. He said, "Four out of seven trains have been suspended while two trains are running till Taradevi and one till Kandaghat", reported PTI.

"We wonder what will happen during the upcoming monsoon season", said Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association President M K Seth amid huge rush of tourists during ongoing summer season.