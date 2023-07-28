Ship carrying nearly 3800 vehicles including BMWs and Mercedes still ablaze off coast for second day3 min read 28 Jul 2023, 12:41 PM IST
A cargo ship carrying nearly 3,800 cars and construction vehicles is expected to burn for several more days off the coast of the Netherlands. One crew member has died and others have been injured. Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.
The Dutch coast guard, in charge of managing the situation, has reported that a cargo ship carrying nearly 3,800 cars and construction vehicles is expected to keep burning for several more days. The vessel, named Fremantle Highway, caught fire off the coast of the Netherlands during the early hours of Wednesday.
