Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has called on automobile manufacturer Hyundai to avoid "wishy-washy words" and just say "we are unequivocally sorry". “Hi Hyundai. So many wishy-washy words are not needed. All you need to say is - we are unequivocally sorry. Rest is all unnecessary," Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

Hyundai faced a social media storm in India after a dealer posted a message supporting separatists in Kashmir. Hyundai Motor India on Sunday said it stands strong on its ethos of respecting nationalism following a backlash

A Twitter account of a Hyundai dealer in Pakistan with handle @hyundaiPakistanOfficial had posted a message supporting Kashmir Solidarity day, supporting what is called as"struggle for freedom".

Reacting to the developments, Hyundai Motors India put out a message on social media reiterating its commitment to the Indian market.

"Hyundai MotorIndia has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism," it said.

The company further said, "The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country."

Reiterating that India is the second home to the Hyundai brand, the company said, "We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view."

Hyundai Motor India further said, "As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens."

Hyundai Motor India is the second-largest carmaker in the country after Maruti Suzuki India.

