Shiv Sena MP demands ‘unequivocal apology, not wishy-washy words' from Hyundai

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has called on automobile manufacturer Hyundai to avoid "wishy-washy words" and just say "we are unequivocally sorry". “Hi Hyundai. So many wishy-washy words are not needed. All you need to say is - we are unequivocally sorry. Rest is all unnecessary," Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}