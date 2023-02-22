The Supreme Court declined to grant a stay on the Election Commission's order, stating that the court “cannot stay an order at this stage", days after the Election Commission issued an order recognising the Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the “real" Shiv Sena and also allotted the “bow and arrow" symbol to it. The Supreme Court further clarified that if any action is taken that is not based on the EC order, the Uddhav Thackeray camp has the option to pursue other legal remedies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}