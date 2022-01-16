Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said his party will contest between 10-15 seats in Goa in alliance with the NCP of Sharad Pawar. Goa will go to polls in single phase on February 14.

“Shiv Sena and NCP will contest together in Goa assembly elections. There will be a discussion on seat sharing on January 18. NCP's senior leader Praful Patel will discuss seat-sharing formula in Goa on January 18," Raut said.

Shiv Sena, former BJP ally, is already in alliance with the NCP in Maharashtra.

Raut today said the political dynamics are different in Maharashtra and Goa. "NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress are in alliance in Maharashtra. However, at the moment Congress has decided to contest alone without forming an alliance with any other party in the state," he said.

Earlier this month, Pawar had said that the talks were on to form an alliance for Goa assembly elections.

Currently, the BJP is in power in the state, which is set to see multi-cornered contest with TMC, AAP, Congress, and now TMC-Shiv Sena alliance taking shape to counter the Pramod Sawant government.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.